11 Magical Places To See Christmas Lights Throughout Kentucky & Indiana
Here's a road trip guide to several different Christma Light displays across Kentucky and Indiana. Hop in the car, stop for some hot chocolate and make memories with family or friends.
Holiday In The Park At Legion Park
Take a half-mile stroll in the park while watching dancing trees, thousands of lights, and listening to Holiday music. The City of Owensboro Maintenance Department takes much pride in decorating the park for the Holidays. They also decorate Smothers Park on the riverfront. The lights will be up through January 2.
Christmas At Panther Creek Park
Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
Patti's Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights is going on now and will run through the second week in January for the Holiday Season and it's totally free. The festival of lights starts every evening from 4-10 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to stop by the Hoaglands home to take photos and make memories or even take a video.
The Hoagland's live at 2451 Hillbrooke Parkway in Owensboro.
Right outside of Bowling Green in Scottsville, Ky. It's a two-part experience where you and the family can drive through the Christmas lights and then go meet live reindeer. There are even costume characters including The Grinch located at 48 Locketts Dream Scottsville KY 42164.
Make sure to add Twinkle at the Track to your Christmas road trip. You don't even have to get out of the car to view all the giant light displays. There are over 25 different light displays and over two miles of track to cruising.
Santa Claus Land of Lights
Drive the 1.2-mile track of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in LED in Santa Claus, Indiana.