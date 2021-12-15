11 Magical Places To See Christmas Lights Throughout Kentucky & Indiana

Here's a road trip guide to several different Christma Light displays across Kentucky and Indiana. Hop in the car, stop for some hot chocolate and make memories with family or friends.

Holiday In The Park At Legion Park

Take a half-mile stroll in the park while watching dancing trees, thousands of lights, and listening to Holiday music. The City of Owensboro Maintenance Department takes much pride in decorating the park for the Holidays. They also decorate Smothers Park on the riverfront. The lights will be up through January 2.

Christmas At Panther Creek Park

Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.

Patti's Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights is going on now and will run through the second week in January for the Holiday Season and it's totally free. The festival of lights starts every evening from 4-10 p.m.

The Lashbrook family Christmas light display has been an Owensboro, Ky staple for over 25 years. Starting with just a few reindeer and light strands, the display has grown steadily every year in which the current display has over 300,000 lights! Each year they take donations from the community and give those to a local charity. This year they will donate to the Wendell Foster Center.

Sunday - Thursday 5-9 pm Friday & Saturday 5-10pm Free admission into the neighborhood

Everyone is welcome to stop by the Hoaglands home to take photos and make memories or even take a video. The Hoagland's live at 2451 Hillbrooke Parkway in Owensboro.

This is the world's only fully underground light display for Christmas. There are over 850 different characters in lights.

Right outside of Bowling Green in Scottsville, Ky. It's a two-part experience where you and the family can drive through the Christmas lights and then go meet live reindeer. There are even costume characters including The Grinch located at 48 Locketts Dream Scottsville KY 42164.

Southern Lights is in Lexington. Enjoy an amazing drive-thru display of lights on the 3-mile adventure at Keenland Race Track. Families can even take a pony ride and take a walk through Animal Land. Lots of Race Horse Lights!

