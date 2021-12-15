The Great Smoky Mountains have been a popular vacation destination for years. Now instead of just cabins or camping, you can head to an upscale glamping resort.

A NEW RESORT

The Smoky Hollow Resort recently opened in Sevierville, Tennessee just outside of Gatlinburg. Smoky Hollow has seven different sites for visitors to enjoy the outdoors. You can take your pick from covered wagons, tipis, tiny cabins, or a stay in a luxury treehouse.

WORRY-FREE LUXURY

Angel here and I will be the first to admit and it should come as no surprise to any of you that I am not a girl who likes to rough it. I prefer my hot water and electricity and all those luxuries that we take for granted in our homes. If you're thinking I am not sure I could handle an outdoor resort don't you worry Smoky Hollow has some of the comforts of home including; electricity, heat, and air conditioning. You'll even find a king-size bed in some of the sites and bunk beds for the kiddos. You can even have your coffee if you so desire.

Here are the amenities for the covered wagon sites:

King Size Bed

Bunk Beds

Mini Fridge

Microwave

Keurig Coffee Pot

Assorted Coffees/Tea Basket

Two Person Dinette

Bath Towels for 4

Picnic Table

Community Firepit w/ Mountain Overlook

Amenities for tipis include;

King Size Bed

Mini Fridge

Microwave

Keurig Coffee Pot

Assorted Coffee/Tea Basket

Two Person Dinette Set

Electric Blanket

Bath Towels for 2

Charcoal Grill

Picnic Table

Fire Ring

Two Camping Chairs

The luxury treehouses are not finished. Those are totally the ones that I would want to stay in. All of them look amazing.

