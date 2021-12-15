New Upscale Camping Resort Opens in The Great Smoky Mountains
The Great Smoky Mountains have been a popular vacation destination for years. Now instead of just cabins or camping, you can head to an upscale glamping resort.
A NEW RESORT
The Smoky Hollow Resort recently opened in Sevierville, Tennessee just outside of Gatlinburg. Smoky Hollow has seven different sites for visitors to enjoy the outdoors. You can take your pick from covered wagons, tipis, tiny cabins, or a stay in a luxury treehouse.
WORRY-FREE LUXURY
Angel here and I will be the first to admit and it should come as no surprise to any of you that I am not a girl who likes to rough it. I prefer my hot water and electricity and all those luxuries that we take for granted in our homes. If you're thinking I am not sure I could handle an outdoor resort don't you worry Smoky Hollow has some of the comforts of home including; electricity, heat, and air conditioning. You'll even find a king-size bed in some of the sites and bunk beds for the kiddos. You can even have your coffee if you so desire.
Here are the amenities for the covered wagon sites:
- King Size Bed
- Bunk Beds
- Mini Fridge
- Microwave
- Keurig Coffee Pot
- Assorted Coffees/Tea Basket
- Two Person Dinette
- Bath Towels for 4
- Picnic Table
- Community Firepit w/ Mountain Overlook
Amenities for tipis include;
- King Size Bed
- Mini Fridge
- Microwave
- Keurig Coffee Pot
- Assorted Coffee/Tea Basket
- Two Person Dinette Set
- Electric Blanket
- Bath Towels for 2
- Charcoal Grill
- Picnic Table
- Fire Ring
- Two Camping Chairs
The luxury treehouses are not finished. Those are totally the ones that I would want to stay in. All of them look amazing.