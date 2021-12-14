Fire Logs That Smell Like Fried Chicken Are Back In 2021

Nothing beats a relaxing winter night nestled up near the fireplace with the smell of fried chicken in the air.

I have lived in my house for over three years now and I have yet to use my fireplace. I know, how can you have a fireplace and not use it? I've been asking myself that question quite often. However, I think I might finally put the ole fireplace to good use this year just for the purpose of making my house smell finger licking good.

Last year, Walmart sold a firelog that smelled just like KFC fried chicken. To some people's surprise, it was a massive hit. I mean, who wouldn't want their house to smell like fried chicken? Especially those who might be dieting and can't eat fried chicken. Smelling it is the next best thing. That is why, once again this year, Walmart is selling the very same firelog that smells like KFC fried chicken. It's called the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, and this "limited-edition firelog is designed to fill your home with the aroma of KFC's world-famous fried chicken," according to Walmart.

Walmart

While looking at the product on Walmart's website, I noticed a pretty interesting disclaimer that should go without saying, but common sense isn't too common nowadays. The box says "NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN" on the back, so don't expect it to taste nearly as good as it smells. Although, I wouldn't be surprised if you see someone on TikTok attempting to eat a piece of the log. If you're thinking about doing that, DON'T!

Anyway, the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available for you to purchase at Walmart's website for $9.88 currently. You might want to snag a few now before they sell out!

