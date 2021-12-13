In the immediate aftermath of the December 10th, 2021 tornado outbreak, a state of emergency was declared, the National Guard was deployed, and a call was made to the president.

FEMA ASSISTANCE

As you have seen by way of myriad drone videos, the destruction from the deadly weekend twister is mind-boggling. And federal assistance has been mobilized. But how do YOU get individual FEMA assistance that you need in the wake of the storms?

Kentucky Emergency Management sent out a press release with information for residents of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren counties who were affected by the tornado that tore across western Kentucky late Friday night.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FEMA ASSISTANCE

With President Biden approving a major disaster declaration, these residents can now apply for federal assistance. And there are three ways they can do it--by calling 800-621-3362, by applying online at disasterassistance.gov, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

And when you do apply, you'll need to provide the following:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

FEMA TEAMS WILL BE ON THE GROUND IN KENTUCKY

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be in the tornado-ravaged areas helping displaced residents with applying for federal assistance; checking the status of an application that has already gone into the system; making minor changes to applications, if necessary; and providing civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure all have equal access to FEMA programs.

The Agency announced on Wednesday, they've opened two mobile registration centers, one in Mayfield and one in Dawson Springs, to help residents apply for assistance. Those centers have been set up at the following locations:

First Baptist Church

960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Old Walmart location

Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066

Both locations will be open from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM daily.

If you need more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, go to FEMA.gov/disaster/4630. You'll need to follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at twitter.com/femaregion4.

Citizens of the Commonwealth and a variety of organizations are coming together to help our fellow citizens in a critical time, but it's a great comfort to know federal assistance is on its way.

Dec 10 Tornado Destruction in Mayfield KY

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

December 10th Tornado Destruction in Ohio County WBKR listener Kimberly Law Craft sent us photos out of Ohio County of the destruction caused by a tornado on December 10, 2021.