TN Woman Shares Smart Safety Idea Ahead of Next Natural Disaster

Three times in my life, I can remember being in the path of a tornado. Once when I was a small child, once as a young mother and another time on my way to work from Owensboro, KY to Evansville, IN. Fortunately, all of the tornados missed my location, but that doesn't mean they weren't the scariest moments of my life.

Each of those times, Including the close call my family had on Friday night as the deadly tornados ripped through the Midwest, including killing 74 people (at the time of this article) in Kentucky, I wish I would have thought of this brilliant idea. Although we weren't in the path of the tornados, we easily could have been.

Just in case the unthinkable happened, as it did with many families on Friday night, this is something we all need to do next time before the storm hits

Heidi Mangiaracinia Gardiner, posted the above photo on The Tornados Across Central USA Facebook page, which was created the day after the storms, along with this very important info.

For when the next storm hits…. Put this on yourself and family members. For if lost, disoriented, or if the unthinkable has happened! My girls and I did this last night Birthdates and for small children add your names as their parents Name: Birthdate: Blood type: Allergies: City: And anything else that would be of importance.

Heidi told me that she posted this in a group text with her daughter's. She has three grandchildren and they were all in different locations.

I'm very happy to report they all survived the storm and are ok and together.

Here are some other great ideas from the comments of the Facebook post.

Just a note: you do not need to write blood type. By law, the hospitals are required to type the patients blood prior to any transfusion. Name DOB Parent name Phone of relative out of area Medication Allergies - Susan H.

Write it on your stomach instead of your arm though, or both places. - Kate O.

Birthdates would be good too. We had children separated from parents for several hours too young to remember birthdays. - Teena P.

This idea is used on Greys Anatomy during huge accidents and large trauma like this for the emergency crews to have a heads up incase patients are not able to communicate for themselves. Smart idea. - Madron S.

I put this on my dogs bellies as well. I have no kids. - Beverly R.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.