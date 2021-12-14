TN Woman Shares Smart Safety Idea Ahead of Next Natural Disaster
Three times in my life, I can remember being in the path of a tornado. Once when I was a small child, once as a young mother and another time on my way to work from Owensboro, KY to Evansville, IN. Fortunately, all of the tornados missed my location, but that doesn't mean they weren't the scariest moments of my life.
Each of those times, Including the close call my family had on Friday night as the deadly tornados ripped through the Midwest, including killing 74 people (at the time of this article) in Kentucky, I wish I would have thought of this brilliant idea. Although we weren't in the path of the tornados, we easily could have been.
Just in case the unthinkable happened, as it did with many families on Friday night, this is something we all need to do next time before the storm hits
Heidi Mangiaracinia Gardiner, posted the above photo on The Tornados Across Central USA Facebook page, which was created the day after the storms, along with this very important info.
For when the next storm hits…. Put this on yourself and family members. For if lost, disoriented, or if the unthinkable has happened! My girls and I did this last nightBirthdates and for small children add your names as their parentsName:Birthdate:Blood type:Allergies:City:And anything else that would be of importance.
She even posted the info on TikTok.
Here are some other great ideas from the comments of the Facebook post.
Just a note: you do not need to write blood type. By law, the hospitals are required to type the patients blood prior to any transfusion.NameDOBParent namePhone of relative out of areaMedication Allergies- Susan H.
Write it on your stomach instead of your arm though, or both places. - Kate O.
Birthdates would be good too. We had children separated from parents for several hours too young to remember birthdays. - Teena P.
This idea is used on Greys Anatomy during huge accidents and large trauma like this for the emergency crews to have a heads up incase patients are not able to communicate for themselves. Smart idea. - Madron S.
I put this on my dogs bellies as well. I have no kids. - Beverly R.
