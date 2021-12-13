You may find photos, memorabilia, or important documents in your yard after tornados devasted many counties in Western Kentucky. Here are a few ways that you can help get the items back to grieving families.

There are so many towns throughout Western Kentucky that are grieving today. Residents are mourning those who have lost their lives. Many are suffering from injuries, and grieving for the loss of every possession that they've ever owned. There's a small way that you can help these beautiful families.

Today my husband went to our 100-acre property in Ohio County to check for any storm damage. He noticed lots of insulation and siding in the trees right at the front gate. As he walked around the property, he found debris scattered everywhere from the tornado. My friends in Whitesville found everything from a hub cab, to a 50-pound barn door. I know somebody in Philpot whose farm is so littered with debris that it will take days to clean it all up. This is happening in many counties throughout Kentucky and Indiana.

Luckily we can all help ease the suffering of the victims by helping to reunite them with their cherished memorabilia, photos, and documents. Today someone shared a new Facebook Page that was created to help in the process. Quad State Tornado Found Items has made me both ugly cry and feel immense joy today. It's unbelievable how far the tornado took items from Dawson Springs, Drakesboro, Hartford, Central City, Bremen, Mayfield, and all towns affected. Posts showing family photos, vital documents, and memorabilia have been made from all over Louisville, Southern Indiana, and all points in between.

It's also very heartbreaking to read the stories, as many victims comment on the page. Obviously, if someone is finding these items, there's a back story as to why. It makes me emotional just thinking about it. Through all of the loss, at least they can have this small piece of their lives back. Many of the photos and items being posted have been identified, but there are and will be many more as the group continues to grow. If you find any important items please load the photos on the Quad State Tornado Found Items page, and be sure to add where you found them. It's been incredible to read about all the locations where items have been found.

If you have enough information to do so, you could also mail anything you find to area schools. They'll know the families in town and can reunite the items with the victims. It may be a small gesture, but it could help ease their suffering. Many people are also mailing what they've found to law enforcement or fire departments in those towns. They'll have a way to help as well. If you have a chance to check your property for any items, I'm sure that these families would appreciate it very much.

May God bless all of the tornado victims at this incredibly difficult time, and please let us know if we can help in any way at all. I'll be praying for your healing, safety, and that you can find some sense of peace in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead. There truly are no words.

