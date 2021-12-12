Inside every school are students who need a little 'something extra' to feel successful. We're honoring a teacher who delivers that something extra.

The teacher we're honoring is an IEP Math teacher. IEP stands for Individualized Education Plan.

What is an Individualized Education Plan (IEP)?

An Individualized Education Plan (or Program) is a legal document under United States law that is developed for each public school child in the U.S. who needs a special individualized education. It is created through a team of the child's parent and district personnel who are knowledgeable about the child's needs.

Students with delayed skills or other disabilities might be eligible for special services that provide IEPs in public schools, free of charge to families.

Congratulations 97ZOK's NEW Teacher Of The Week

Mrs. Kristine Protz from Caledonia Elementary School in Caledonia, Illinois.

Mrs. Protz was nominated by the mother of one of her students:

"I would like to nominate Mrs.Protz for teacher of the week. I have never had a teacher so engaged with their kids like Mrs. Protz has been with my son. She is my sons IEP math teacher. I get messages and pictures about how well he is doing and how confident he is in his work when he is in her class. He was ill and missed a bit of school and I got a message from her saying that he was very much missed and that she hoped he got better very soon. I can't say enough how much I appreciate her and all she does for my son and all of her students. He is so much more confident because of all the love and positive reinforcement she gives. Thank you Mrs. Protz for being the shining light we have so desperately needed. The last few years have been rough with school and I'm pleased to see that this year is different for Colton because of teachers like you!"

Congratulations, Mrs. Protz

As 97ZOK's Teacher Of The Week, he was surprised with a beautiful floral arrangement from Broadway Florist and a delicious cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.