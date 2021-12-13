Here’s How To Make No Stick Holiday Peanut/Pecan Brittle That Won’t Break Your Teeth
Peanut, Pecan, Cashew Brittle has evolved into a staple holiday candy for Christmas festivities. We found a super fast and easy way to whip it up in your kitchen this year.
Angel here! Joe and I have a bit of an obsession with brittle of all kinds. For several years after I started here at the station I had an allergy to tree nuts and then out of the blue, it went away. Thankfully, because we are big fans of brittle and made it our mission to learn how to make it for the holidays last year.
Making brittle seems like it would be super simple or at least I thought it would be. I attempted to learn the way I cook. I am not a recipe person and I decided I would look at a recipe and then add lib. WRONGO (as the Grinch would say) I ended up with Pecan soup which my husband ate without complaints!
Next, I attempted one of those "EASY" guaranteed to work microwave recipes, and let's just say we're still picking brittle off the walls of the microwave a year later.
So I decided that I would look on YouTube and see if there was a step-by-step video that basically held my hand and walked me through each part. Surely I won't mess it up than I thought. I typed in "How To Make Peanut Brittle That Won't Stick To Your Teeth" and what I found was something of comic gold:
She has lots of other cooking videos on YouTube none as funny as this one but they are all pretty good.