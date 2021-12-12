Owensboro, Kentucky Family Helps Brighten the Season For Families in Need
The McFarland and Cunningham families came together to ensure that every child in the tri-state gets a visit from Santa. There wasn't a dry eye in the Christmas Wish Headquarters when they paid a visit recently. Meet these beautiful humans and feel the power of giving at its best!
Lisa McFarland and her husband Steve stopped by Christmas Wish to see when they could drop off some toys to donate to Christmas Wish. They mentioned that they had a LOT of toys to give. I thought to myself, is it a LOT like how I buy for Christmas Wish or a trunk full of donations. We couldn't wait until that day to find out. When the delivery day came, up pulled a large work van, three cars, and many festive people! I couldn't believe my eyes when they started pulling out all the toys and other donations. The donations just kept coming, and it got me wondering. Where did it ALL come from?
We're so thankful for their generosity and happy at how much it will help so many families in the community! The entire family is coming in to fill some Wish Letters to see the impact that their donation is making at the Christmas Wish Headquarters. #Blessed
The 45th Annual Christmas Wish season is in full swing and we need your help to ensure that every child in the tri-state gets a visit from Santa. These are the most asked-for items that kids are obsessing over this season.
2021 MOST ASKED FOR & MOST WANTED
1 BABY DOLL & ACCESSORIES (LARGER DOLLS) - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
2 ARTS & CRAFTS
3 BIKES - HIGH ALERT
4 COATS OF ALL SIZES - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
5 BARBIE
6 LOL SURPRISE
7 PAW PATROL
8 POP-ITS - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
9 COCOMELON - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
10 DIAPERS
11 AXE SETS/ADIDAS SETS FOR TEENS - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
12 BASKETBALL - HIGH ALERT
13 DINOSAURS - HIGH ALERT
14 LEARNING TOYS - HIGH ALERT
15 HEADPHONES & GAMING HEADPHONES - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
16 MUSIC CD'S FOR TEENS
17 NERF GUNS
18 FORTNITE - HIGH ALERT
19 FOOTBALL - HIGH ALERT
20 MINECRAFT - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
21 REMOTE CONTROL CARS OR TRUCKS - HIGH ALERT
22 PJ MASK
23 MICKEY
24 EARBUDS - HIGH ALERT
25 HOT WHEELS
26 BABY SHARK
27 ROBLOX - EXTRA HIGH ALERT
28 UNICORNS
29 POKEMON - HIGH ALERT
30 TOYS TO HELP BABIES WALK - HIGH ALERT