The McFarland and Cunningham families came together to ensure that every child in the tri-state gets a visit from Santa. There wasn't a dry eye in the Christmas Wish Headquarters when they paid a visit recently. Meet these beautiful humans and feel the power of giving at its best!

Barb Birgy/WBKR

Lisa McFarland and her husband Steve stopped by Christmas Wish to see when they could drop off some toys to donate to Christmas Wish. They mentioned that they had a LOT of toys to give. I thought to myself, is it a LOT like how I buy for Christmas Wish or a trunk full of donations. We couldn't wait until that day to find out. When the delivery day came, up pulled a large work van, three cars, and many festive people! I couldn't believe my eyes when they started pulling out all the toys and other donations. The donations just kept coming, and it got me wondering. Where did it ALL come from?

We're so thankful for their generosity and happy at how much it will help so many families in the community! The entire family is coming in to fill some Wish Letters to see the impact that their donation is making at the Christmas Wish Headquarters. #Blessed

The 45th Annual Christmas Wish season is in full swing and we need your help to ensure that every child in the tri-state gets a visit from Santa. These are the most asked-for items that kids are obsessing over this season.

2021 MOST ASKED FOR & MOST WANTED

1 BABY DOLL & ACCESSORIES (LARGER DOLLS) - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

2 ARTS & CRAFTS

3 BIKES - HIGH ALERT

4 COATS OF ALL SIZES - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

5 BARBIE

6 LOL SURPRISE

7 PAW PATROL

8 POP-ITS - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

9 COCOMELON - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

10 DIAPERS

11 AXE SETS/ADIDAS SETS FOR TEENS - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

12 BASKETBALL - HIGH ALERT

13 DINOSAURS - HIGH ALERT

14 LEARNING TOYS - HIGH ALERT

15 HEADPHONES & GAMING HEADPHONES - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

16 MUSIC CD'S FOR TEENS

17 NERF GUNS

18 FORTNITE - HIGH ALERT

19 FOOTBALL - HIGH ALERT

20 MINECRAFT - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

21 REMOTE CONTROL CARS OR TRUCKS - HIGH ALERT

22 PJ MASK

23 MICKEY

24 EARBUDS - HIGH ALERT

25 HOT WHEELS

26 BABY SHARK

27 ROBLOX - EXTRA HIGH ALERT

28 UNICORNS

29 POKEMON - HIGH ALERT

30 TOYS TO HELP BABIES WALK - HIGH ALERT

Christmas Wish Office Now Open in New Location Christmas Wish celebrates its 45th Anniversary in a new location this season. Help spread the exciting news, and come visit us to learn how you can help in the mission of making sure that every child in the tri-state gets a visit from Santa.