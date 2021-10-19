As we approach the Christmas season, Fast Lane Auto Repair is back once again to host a Bike Drive to benefit children in the area. Doesn't every child deserve a bike under the tree from Santa at least once in their life? We say, yes indeed they do. Here's how to donate.

Barb/WBKR

Every single year so many kind-hearted community members roll up into the Christmas Wish headquarters with brand-new bikes for the kiddos. Children who deserve this blessing under the tree. Many children wish for a bike, but we don't always have the extra funding to make it happen. We depend on donations. What I saw happen last year made my heart smile.

When Tony Lane and the team at Fast Lane Auto Repair decided to do a bike drive last year, I would have never guessed just how successful it would be. Hundreds of children across the area got bicycles for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of the community. It was incredible when they would pull up to the Christmas Wish Office with a bundle of bikes. And, then show up again and again! Because of the pandemic and bike shortages, they even drove to other areas of the tri-state to find bikes. They also put most of the bikes together themselves, which is incredible. Many tears flowed when they made those special deliveries.

Fast Lane Auto Repair Bike Drive for Christmas Wish

Because of the success from last season, the team is at it again and starting earlier this year. The 2021 Christmas Wish Bike Drive is underway now at fast Lane Auto Repair at 2121 Triplett St. in Owensboro. You can drop off a new bike or make a monetary donation and the team will purchase bikes.

"It’s that time of year again! Fast Lane Auto Repair is once again challenging all of its customers' friends and other small business owners to join us in this great cause. We are gathering bikes or cash donations to purchase bikes for Christmas Wish. Fast Lane started it off this year by ordering 15 bikes themselves and we challenge all of our other small business owners to join us to help put smiles and more kids' faces than last year! Thank you all and Merry Christmas.", Tony Lane shared on social media

Barb Birgy/WBKR

Because of partners like Fast Lane Auto Repair, Santa for St. Jude, Ohio Valley Insurance, Bobby Ray, and American Legion Post 9 every child that asked for and qualified for a bike or scooter, received one from Santa last season. Just imagine those children on Christmas morning finding a bike under the tree from Santa. We are so grateful that so many cared enough to give to these kiddos!

So Many Bikes & Scooters Donated to Christmas Wish

As we get ready to celebrate our 45th Anniversary Season of Christmas, let's take a look back at the record-breaking 2020 season.