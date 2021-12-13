Backstage Bar & Grill on the Main Street Walkway in downtown Evansville has been a popular destination for residents looking to enjoy live music, a few drinks, and delicious food for several years. It's especially popular before and after events at the Ford Center thanks to the fact it sits on the opposite corner of the venue at 6th Street and the Main Street Walkway. Since it first opened its doors in 2012, it's hosted a number of artists and bands who went on to become huge names in their respective genres, including back in November of 2015 when a young up-and-comer by the name of Luke Combs graced the Backstage Bar & Grill stage.

Now a group of new owners are taking over and will be putting their own spin on the location.

Local Facebook page, Evansville 411 News, who tracks new business developments in the area, shared a story from the Evansville Courier & Press (subscription required) on Monday that new owners Oscar Velez and Angel Segovia, owners of Tiki Time Bar next to Marina Pointe and Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Newburgh, respectively will be giving the bar a new name, Tiki on Main, and will be revamping the menu to be a blend of Mexican and American "influenced by both Jalisco and Tiki Time." A representative for the bar, quoted by Evansville 411 News said, "the food and atmosphere will be akin to Cheeseburger in Paradise, which closed on the East Side a few years ago."

The representative also said the menu and name change will take place over the next six months, and the bar will continue to host live music and BINGO nights, as well as trivia and karaoke nights.

I've always enjoyed my trips to Backstage whether it was to meet friends for a few beers or stopping by during the week for lunch (the fish tacos were pretty amazing, in my opinion). However, I am excited to see what Oscar and Angel and the other members of their owner group have up their sleeves, and I'm looking forward to trying a few of their new menu offerings.

For more on what changes are coming to the bar currently-known-as-but-soon-to-be-formerly-known-as Backstage Bar & Grill, check out the article on the Evansville Courier & Press website.

