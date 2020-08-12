Was there anything better than a field trip? Well, a convincing argument for recess every day could be made, but that was only a 30 minute break from sitting in the classroom learning stuff. Field trips were/are a whole different animal. You got to be out of the classroom ALL DAY! What you didn't know was the trip was meant to be educational, but you didn't care. You weren't sitting at your desk all day staring at the chalkboard. With school (or some variation of it) starting up again for students across the Tri-State, it felt like a good time to take a trip down memory lane and relive the trips those of us who went to grade school in Evansville took at some point in time.

I assume field trips are being put on the back burner for students right now thanks to the COVID pandemic, but once things settle down (hopefully sooner rather than later), our kids will get the chance to explore these places like we did back in the day.

*NOTE: I went to grade school in Vanderburgh County, which is why this list is limited to locations within the county.