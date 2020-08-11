EVSC Amends 2020-2021 School Calendar & Removes Fall Break

The EVSC has released an updated calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. It appears as though they may have removed the usual Fall Break from the schedule.

In comparing the new schedule to the calendar that they released in October 2018 for the 2019-2020 school year, there was a full week off for students in October for Fall Break, as normal. However in the new schedule for 2020-2021, there is simply a single Friday off, October 9th.. We are only assuming it must have something to do with the two week delayed start this year due to Covid-19. The remainder of the new calendar appears to be fairly inline with calendars of years past. Take a look for yourself below