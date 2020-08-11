Glamorous Tortoise Plays Dress Up and It’s Just Too Cute – See the Pics

There is just something about turtles. Maybe its how slow they move, or maybe its the wisdom they seem to carry on every inch of their body. I just love them.

While growing up, my kids had a couple of turtles that I ended up taking care of because they got too busy. I became so attached them that when Franklin (that was his name) got lost, I was more tore up than the kids. I even stop on a busy road to move a turtle to the other side to help keep them safe.

BTW - there is a difference between turtles and tortoises. According to the Nashville Zoo,

Tortoises have more rounded and domed shells where turtles have thinner, more water-dynamic shells. Turtle shells are more streamlined to aid in swimming. One major key difference is that tortoises spend most of their time on land and turtles are adapted for life spent in water.

Turtle, tortoise, I love them both, especially this one.

When my sister-in-law shared a Facebook post from Ethel the Glam Tort, I fell in love! Ethel actually looks like she is smiling all the time. She is part of a pretty cool family from Sonoma CA that takes her on a lots of cool adventures. They even dress her up for every occasion. Take a look.

Looks like she is enjoying Summer just like the rest of us. BTW - after posting the video on their FB page, they were schooled to the fact that the tortoise should NOT eat the corn, only the husk and silk

She recently celebrated her 4th Gotcha Day. Looks like she had the perfect cake.

See more of Ethel here!