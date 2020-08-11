World’s Largest Food Truck Rally Coming To Indiana

The World's Largest Food Truck Rally will finally make its debut in Indiana, after nearly a decade of this event traveling around the country.

Unique food trucks from around the country will be gathering in Indiana on September 26th and 27th for The World's Largest Food Truck Rally. This event currently holds a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest parade of food trucks. It usually plays hosts to around 150-200 food trucks of all kinds. I am 100% all about this. I mean, you can find some of the best food ever at food trucks!

However, it's stop in the Hoosier state will be a little different due to the pandemic. According to Visit Hendricks County, This year's event will include about 75 vendors with 60-70 of those being food trucks. There will also be live professional wrestling at the event as well...which is right up my alley.

According to the Facebook Event Page, this is the current list of food trucks that will be at the World's Largest Food Truck Rally. They are still adding more to this list, so it is subject to change.

Pierogie Love Indy

Twisted Tacos (Missouri)

Wicked Good Cupcakes

Maui Wowi Coffee & Smoothies

The Wicked Lobstah (Ohio)

Chicky Chicky Waffle (Ohio)

Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Trucks (Ohio)

Hogback Bbq Pit (Ohio)

Karma Kitchen

Cupzilla Korean BBQ (Ohio)

Motor City Sweet Treats (Michigan)

Camzie's Pizza (Michigan)

Grumpy Gringo Food Truck

Pork Paradise

Lazy Man's BBQ (Michigan)

Burgers STL (Missouri)

Wild Boar BBQ

Laughing Crab Catering (Maryland)

The Snowball Experience (Maryland)

Rolling Asian Delight

Yumii Kettle Corn Co. (Ohio)

The Guac Box

Egg Roll Joe's

Hungry Boy's Mexican Food (Iowa)

Cookies & Cream (Michigan)

Shakedown Eats

Great Lakes Food Truck (Michigan)

Philly T's Cheesesteak & Po'Boys (Florida)

Taste of N'awlns (Ohio)

Rockstar Lobster (Florida)

The Urban Artisan

ChefTLC

Lazy J's Kettle Corn

Aw'sum Snoballs

Toy Buzz & Fizz

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars (Michigan)

Las Tortugas Food Truck

A Taste of Home Catering

Kona Ice South Indy

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Nacho Mama's Food Truck

Jon Jon's BBQ & Catering (Ohio)

Gorilla Gurt Toledo (Ohio)

Cookie Dough Monsters (Michigan)

Fo' Cheezy Food Truck (Florida)

Bacon Me Krazy (Missouri)

On The Roll (Michigan)

Lazy Sundaes

Java House Cold Brew Coffee

Not Totally Nuts

J's Lobster Truck

Simply Divine Cupcakes

Bennett Concessions

Oh My Spud

Chef Dan's

Blended Juice & Smoothie Bar

Empanadas And More

The Bull Grill

The Wylietruck

As you can see, that's quite the list of food trucks. Let's be honest, there's no way that you will be able to try them all. My suggestion is to look up these food trucks in advance and plan out which ones you would like to visit. Since you can't eat everything, you can even bring a cooler to take some food home.

The World's Largest Food Tuck Rally will be held at Waterman's Family Farm in Indianapolis. For more information about this event, you can check out the event page here.