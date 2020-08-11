Where Did Sunshine Juice Co. Go? We Found it at Parlor Doughnuts!

Every other week, I go to my chiropractor, that's next to Sunshine Juice Co. For the past few months, they have not been serving up juices and smoothies. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were not able to open. It seemed like some of the bar stools were gone the last time I peeked in, that's probably because they are on the move.

According to a Facebook post from Parlor Doughnuts, they will be joining forces with Sunshine Juice Co. That is a lot of deliciousness in one spot. Don't worry, the juice will still be as good as ever. The Juicery at Parlor will continue to be operated by Sunshine's previous owner, Erin Collier

Sunshine Juice Co has found a new home! Evansville's exceptional juice company will now be under the roof of Parlor Doughnuts. Parlor Doughnuts has purchased Sunshine Juice Co to continue to elevate premium juices in our community, but now in conjunction with Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts! Juicing will begin in the coming week at Parlor's Green River location.

The juicery will ultimately be located in the new expanded space of the historic Bitterman building downtown, which was the company's original home! Parlor Doughnuts plans to open this space in the fall, which will include their doughnuts, breakfast items, a community meeting space, coffee roastery, and an onsite juicery. The Juicery at Parlor will continue to be operated by Sunshine's previous owner, Erin Collier, who is joining the Parlor team.