Kentucky State Fair Chooses ‘Your Favorite Cake’ Winner and Here’s the Recipe

You can ask my family and they will agree, I'm not much of a cooker. By that, I mean that I don't spend a lot of time in the kitchen. When I do make something, nine times out of ten, it's pretty good. The problem isn't that I'm not a good cook, it's that I don't do it enough.

If I had more time at home instead of at work, I would always be trying something new and cooking something great. You wouldn't believe how many recipes I have saved on my phone or seen to myself on Instagram and Facebook, even if I showed you. It's insane. I have good intentions, I just rarely follow through. Maybe, someday.

I think that is why I admire really good, creative cooks so much. They make it look effortless. At the Daviess County Fair, after I look at all the animals, I head to check out the food entries.

The Kentucky State Fair is where the best of the best, in Kentucky compete for champion ribbons. In the cake category, the cakes are judged and a Your Favorite Cake winner is chosen.

This year, 2022, the most delicious and amazing cake award goes to Rita Wooldridge. Here is her beautiful and award-winning cake creation.

Rita was kind enough to share her recipe.

How to make the award-winning 2022 Kentucky State Fair Your Favorite Cake

White chocolate cake with lemon curd filling recipe

6 ounces white chocolate

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

1 cup half and half

2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cups butter, room temperature

3 cups sugar

6 eggs, separated

4 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Directions: Melt chocolate, whipping cream, and half-and-half in the microwave on low until chocolate is melted. add vanilla. Let cool. Beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk until mixed in. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add this alternately with the melted chocolate to the butter/sugar mixture. Do not overbeat. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. With an under and over motion, delicately mix egg whites into the flour mixture. Pour into three 8-inch parchment-lined and greased round pans. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick comes clean when placed in the center of the cake. Leave in pans for five minutes. Remove to cool on a cooling rack. Lemon curd filling 3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 cup water

2 egg yolks, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions: Combine sugar, cornstarch, and water in a pan over medium heat. Stir constantly until mixture thickens and comes to a boil, 3-4 minutes. Stir the boiling mixture for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Spoon 1/2 cup of hot mixture into a small bowl with egg yolks to combine. Add this mixture back into the saucepan. Return pan to medium heat and cook, stirring until the curd is thickened and lemon colored. Remove from heat. Add butter, lemon juice, and zest. Let cool. Cover with plastic wrap. White chocolate Swiss meringue 6 large egg whites

2 cups sugar

2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

6 ounces white chocolate, melted

Directions: Place bowl in a pot of simmering water and stir constantly with a whisk until mixture is hot and "no longer grainy to touch. " Put the bowl back on the stand mixer and whisk on medium-high until meringue is stiff and cooled about 5-10 minutes. Add cubed butter and cooled chocolate, and whip until smooth. The cake is filled with lemon curd and iced with meringue buttercream.

- Courtesy of Rita Wooldridge

Congratulations, Rita! It's about time you took home the blue ribbon!

Rita Wooldridge and her award-winning cake Rita Wooldridge and her award-winning cake loading...

Thank you so much for sharing your recipe with us.

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair runs from August 18th through August 28th.

