2021 River City Pride Festival Planned for October Going Virtual

River City Pride has made the tough decision to pivot their plans for the 2021 Parade and Festival. The event was originally planned to take place Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Haynie's Corner. However, due to the growing concerns surrounding Covid-19 and the Delta variant, River City Pride organizers have made the decision to switch to a virtual event for 2021 and we are proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event, virtual or otherwise.

Organizers shared on social media on September 3rd the reason behind the change to a virtual event, saying that they have consulted with local health officials and feel it is in the best interest of the community, volunteers and attendees but in particular our LGBTQIA+ community.

The LGBTQIA+ community is disproportionately impacted by immunocompromising conditions that make it even more clear that it is our duty to protect our attendees, volunteers, and team. As your Pride organization, we are charged with pursuing the greater good, no matter how difficult the decision. But don’t count us out entirely…

Later on September 5th, they explained their plan to take the event virtual and how that will be executed. River City Pride will be airing a Facebook Live event, Spooky Virtual Pride, on Saturday, October 23rd from 3 pm - 7 pm and I am very excited to add that as an ally & big supporter of our local LGBTQIA+ community, I will be the celebrity host for the evening's festivities.

Traditionally, Pride events are held all across the country in the month of June, and while "a bit unconventional," our friends at River City Pride, wanted to tie into the celebration of National Coming Out Day which takes place October 11, 2021.

All are welcome to attend the virtual event. The virtual Pride event is hosted by River City Pride, "Evansville's newest LGBTQ+ organization designed to unite, educate, and serve the community." To learn more about the events and resources offered by River City Pride, be sure to visit their website, INRiverCityPride.net. For those looking for resources for LGBTQIA+ teens in middle and high school, be sure you check out GEY - Greater Evansville Youth. In the meantime, mark your calendar for October 23rd and get ready to celebrate the most colorful spooky season Evansville has ever seen! RSVP to the Facebook live event here.

