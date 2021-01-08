15 Movies That Scarred the Tri-State for Life

We can all think of a movie, or maybe several movies, that made a lasting impression on us - more specifically, left a permanent scar on our soul. It might be a horror movie, which is kinda, sorta what they're supposed to do - or it might be a so called 'kid friendly' movie that still found a way to freak you out. Some movies might have been so traumatizing that you still can't watch them to this day.

We asked listeners to tell us about the movies that scarred them for life. We got a ton of responses, about some really well known, classic movies, and some really random movies too. Some responses made total sense, and some still have me scratching my head. I've put together a list of the movies that got the most responses, along with some of the comments from our listeners.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hey, movie lovers, keep scrolling to see some more flick lists...

And here's one more...