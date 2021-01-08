Turbo Tax Email Reassures Customers; Stimulus Could Arrive Today

Almost everyone I know has already received their stimulus money. Where's mine? Apparently it is stuck in tax limbo. In what seems to be one of the biggest oops in the history of the IRS, millions of Turbo Tax customers had their payment sent to unknown accounts. I would not want to be the person responsible for that or the person who has to sort out this mess. Thankfully, I woke up to an email from Turbo Tax, stating that the issue is cleared up, and I should see the stimulus in my bank account today.

Dear Valued TurboTax Customer,

Great news, your stimulus payment is on the way!

We are happy to share that stimulus payments will begin to be deposited starting January 8th. We expect most payments to be available that day, but your bank could take a few business days to process. Your payment will be deposited into the same bank account that you received your 2019 tax refund.

We have been working tirelessly with the Treasury and IRS to get your stimulus payment to you. We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay in you receiving your stimulus payment.

For more information about stimulus payments, please go here.

Thank you again for being a TurboTax customer.

Respectfully,

Greg Johnson

Executive Vice President & General Manager

Intuit, Inc. | TurboTax