The Evansville Police Department are asking for the help of the public to identify two men suspected of stealing the catalytic converter from an automobile parked while the owner was working.

According to a post made to social media, the EPD received report on December 18, 2020 that the catalytic converter had been stolen parked at the West Side Walmart while the owner, and employee of the store, was working inside. Thanks to surveillance footage captured by the store the EPD has images of the suspects to release to the public in hopes of capturing them. Police say that the men were seen driving an older model Chevy Malibu and an Impala. Both vehicles reported as green in color and police say the license plates captured on surveillance to not match the vehicles.

Why someone would want to steal a catalytic converter, a device on modern cars that works to remove toxic gasses and pollutants from emissions before being expelled by the vehicle? According to AllState Insurance, catalytic converters contain precious metals including palladium, rhodium and even platinum. To learn more about catalytic converter theft, you can read more at Allstate.com.

If you have any information regarding the theft that took place at the Westside Walmart in December, you're asked to contact the Evansville Police Department;s Detective Office by calling 812-436-4018 or utilize the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.