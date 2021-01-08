Deaconess To Start Scheduling COVID-19 Vaccines For People 70+ in KY and 80+ in IN

It's hard to believe it's been almost a year since everything seemed to shut down, but there is a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel we've been stuck in. As you know COVID-19 has severely impacted our way of life, but hope is on the horizon as the vaccine is rolling out. First responders and frontline workers were first to get their vaccines, and now Indiana is stepping into the next phase and rolling the vaccine out to people ages 80 and up, and Kentucky is rolling it out to people 70 and up.

Here's what Deaconess posted on their Facebook page:

As is being reported, Indiana is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to individuals age 80 or older who live or work in Indiana. The state has advised that beginning Friday, January 8 at 8 AM (CST), the state scheduling link and phone number will be available. We will post that information on www.deaconess.com/vaccine at that time. Kentucky is also expanding access, to now include individuals age 70 or older who live or work in Kentucky. Those who qualify can schedule to receive their vaccine at Deaconess Henderson Hospital at www.deaconess.com/DHHvaccine or Deaconess Union County Hospital at www.deaconess.com/DUCvaccine Continue to watch for more information.

The vaccine rolling out and becoming more widely available is one step in the direction towards normalcy. My husband is a paramedic so he was among the first group to get the vaccine in Indiana. It's a series of two shots, given 3 weeks apart. He's had both shots now. After the first shot his arm was a little sore, but he said it was nothing worse than a flu shot. The day after his first shot he felt a little sluggish, but that was it. His second shot he said pretty much the same thing, a little soreness in his arm, and the day after he was really fatigued, but he was fine by day 2. Your medical professional who administers your vaccine will go over everything with you, but I wanted to share a more personal experience in case you were wondering what it was like to receive the vaccine.

