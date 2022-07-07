$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100.

There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:

Black carp are native to eastern Asia and were brought to the United States during the 1970-80s as a “contaminant” of grass carp shipments, as a food fish and as a biological control for parasitic trematodes in aquaculture ponds. They have since escaped captivity and have been spreading through the Mississippi River basin. In June 2019, two black carp were captured in the Ohio River about 10 miles downstream from the Indiana state line. In July 2019, three black carp were captured in the Ohio River just downstream of Newburgh Lock and Dam near Evansville, Indiana.

Since 2019, there have been a few more sightings in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. These fish pose a serious threat to our mussel population. Many of the mussel species native to Indiana are already listed as species of special concern or endangered due to pollution and changes in river habitat. So, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering a $100 bounty on black carp carcasses captured in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

How to Get the $100 Black Carp Bounty

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that black carp caught in watersheds upstream from Cairo, Illinois (including all of Illinois waters), specifically in the Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland, and Mississippi rivers and their tributaries may be eligible for this $100 bounty. This applies to black carp caught in adjoining states, like Indiana and Kentucky. Reimbursements will be limited to 10 awards per person per month, subject to funding availability.

These fish can be caught using traditional baits, however, those who bowfish are more likely to see and catch them. One thing should be noted when it comes to catching black carp, they look very similar to grass carp. The main difference is that black carp are blacker than grass carp, hence their name. DNR has a very helpful identification sheet that you can view here.

What to Do if You Catch a Black Carp

If you do catch a black carp in any of the waters, the Illinois Department of Natural Recourses recommends you follow the keep, cool, call procedure:

Keep: If you believe your fish might be a black carp, keep the fish and make note of the location, preferably by taking GPS coordinates of the capture location. Cell phone photos of head/mouth and total length of fish are helpful for identification. Please note the type of fishing gear and bait you used, and if possible, habitat conditions such as substrate, depth, water temperature, and flow. Cool: Humanely kill the fish and keep it cool on ice. Live possession of black carp is illegal. Do not freeze the carcass unless necessary. Call: Find contact information by state and river basin of capture in the “Contacts by state and river basin” table.

