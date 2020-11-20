Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit on Thanksgiving So Families Can Be Together for the Holiday

Thanksgiving is coming up, and while there will still be delicious food to enjoy at my house, things will be looking a little different, like the people sitting around my table. I love Thanksgiving, and personally think it's an underrated holiday that gets squashed by Christmas overload. Thanksgiving is usually a fun day to get together with friends and family and eat a huge super delicious meal, that's full of your favorite comfort food.

This Zoom 40-minute limit lift will go into effect at midnight November 26th eastern time, through 6AM November 27th eastern time.

I hope you have a happy and safe Thanksgiving, and are able to find your own way to make it extra special given the circumstances. Hopefully next year we will all be back together as families, and can laugh about what a dumpster fire 2020 was. In the mean time, there IS a light at the end of this tunnel, and we will get through this, it's just going to take some time. If anything, I'm more grateful now than ever before for my family. 2020 has been a lot of things, but it has definitely shown me what is important in my life.