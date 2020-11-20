Get Your Pet’s Picture With Santa And Help It Takes a Village

Christmas time is right around the corner, and it's never too soon to be thinking about your Christmas list for Santa. Now your pets can get in on the action, and tell Santa what they want too!

It Takes a Village is hosting their annual pet photos with Santa event. It's happening on three different dates:

Saturday, December 5, 2020 11-4 p.m.

Saturday, December 12, 2020 11-4 p.m.

Sunday, December 13, 2020 11-4 p.m

The pet photos will take place at Daisy's Pet Playground on Evansville's east side. The cost is $15 for a 4X6 and digital photo of your pet with Santa, and you can even bring your kids to the event and have them get in on a photo with the jolly man in red himself. All money raised will go back to It Takes a Village, which helps homeless pets in our community. It Takes a Village will also have special protocols in place to help keep everyone safe during this event, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well.

Here's what ITV says about the event:

Santa is coming to help the homeless animals of ITV!! No appointment necessary! Just come on out and let your pup, bunny or kitty (or any pet except lions)tell Santa what they really want for Christmas! You can also bring your kids! Cost is only $15 and includes a 4x6 photo and digital file of your pet and Santa. All proceeds benefit the dogs of ITV. Location is Daisy's Pet Playground, 1309B, N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715 We ask that you check in with the ITV volunteer when you arrive, but stay in your car until it is your turn. We will notify you when it is your turn and your party can enter the building. We will limit the number of people in the building. We ask that you wear a mask and social distance (except during photo). Note: Santa has had Covid so he is comfortable being in the photo.

If you want to help out ITV, but are more comfortable doing so from home, you can always make a donation to the rescue online, by clicking here