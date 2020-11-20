Turkey Season Is Here For Kentucky Hunters

For some of us, braving the store in person to buy a frozen turkey is our idea of hunting (*raises hand). However if you're more of the go out into the woods to get a wild turkey is more your thing, now is the time if you live in the Commonwealth.

It's turkey season for Kentucky Hunters and it's just in time for the holiday season. Before you grab your shotgun, bow or crossbow and head out into the wild, there are a few things that the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources want you to know. The first round of shotgun season wrapped up in October but the second phase of shotgun season takes place December 5 - 11, 2020, just in time for Christmas dinner. If you prefer to hunt with a bow, archery season is happening now and continues through January 18, 2021. Like shotgun season, the first phase of the crossbow season has already passed but phase two of crossbow season is happening now through December 31, 2020.

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources reminds hunters of the bag limits for turkey season as well.

No more than two (2) of which may be taken with a shotgun.

No more than one (1) bird may have a beard length of three (3) inches or longer.

No more than one (1) bird may be taken per day.

If you still need to purchase your hunting license and/or your fall turkey permit, you can do so by visiting the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources website.