GoFundMe Set Up for Evansville Woman and Baby Hit by Car at Meijer

Earlier this week (Wednesday to be exact), Natalia Adams, and ICU nurse at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, and her infant son, Jack were walking on the sidewalk in front of Meijer on North Green River Road in Evansville when they were struck by a car. According to Eyewitness News, the driver, whose name was not revealed, claimed she lost control of the vehicle which caused her to end up on the sidewalk. As a result of the accident, Natalia and Jack were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, where they are still be treated as of this writing.

Of course, if you've ever spent any amount of time receiving medical care, you know how expensive that care can be, even with insurance, and the longer your stay, the higher the bill gets. That's why a close friend of Natalia's, Susan Yates, has set up GoFundMe page for you to help Natalia and little Jack as they work toward recovering.

According to Susan, both suffered "serious injuries" that required surgery for Natalia which will keep her out of work for some time. With the holidays coming up, Susan knows money will be tight for the frontline worker and her family, and is hoping you'll be willing to pitch in a few dollars to help them through what will no doubt be a rough time.

To make a donation of any amount, visit the GoFundMe page.