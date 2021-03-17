Your Kids Can Now Drive Around In Their Own Golf Cart

This is something that I wish we had when I was a kid.

I can remember being younger and anytime we were around someone who had a golf cart, I always wanted to drive. Every time I would ask, I'd always get the same answer: "You're too little to drive." That was always heartbreaking because they looked so fun to drive around. As an adult, I can confirm that they are just as fun to drive around as I imagined when I was a kid.

Something about driving golf carts around is satisfying. I don't know how else to put it. Clearly, I am not the only one who feels that way because I know several towns allow folks to drive around golf carts throughout the town. Some towns, like Elberfeld, even have golf cart parades...which makes me wish I had a golf cart so that I could be a part of them. Golf carts make you feel like a kid again, and who doesn't like that feeling?

Whether your kids go golfing with you or they enjoy just riding around town in the golf cart, I am sure they are always wanting to drive. Maybe you let them, maybe not. However, now you can get them a golf cart of their own to drive around. It's called the Kid Motorz Junior Pro Golf Cart and it's a perfect way for the kiddos to get in on those golf cart parades.

Walmart

This thing is pretty cool. It comes with everything a kid would need to play the game of golf, including a golf bag, tees, golf balls, and plastic clubs. The cart itself comes with a canopy on top to provide a little shade and it drives best on smooth surfaces (much like any other Power Wheels-type vehicle for kids).

Walmart

The Kid Motorz Junior Pro Golf Cart has a top speed of 2.5 miles per hour, a safe speed for small kids. The cool thing about this cart is that it has features that you'd find on a normal golf cart to make a kid feel like it's the real deal. These things include a working horn and reverse warning buzzer alerts others to the cart's presence. On a full battery charge, this kid's ride-on toy provides between 30 and 45 minutes of driving time.

Walmart

Get our free mobile app

The Kid Motorz Junior Prof Golf Cart 6-Volt Ride-On is available at Walmart for $224.16. You can learn more about it and find out how to purchase one for yourself by clicking here.

IKEA Furniture Fort Designs

Kid's Planet

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted