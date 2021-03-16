Touchdowns and Tunes Country Music Festival Coming To Paducah

Paducah, Kentucky will be home to a massive country music festival, Touchdown and Tunes, full of big names that you won't want to miss.

Music festivals seem to be a thing of the past since the pandemic hit. Concerts in general haven't really been a thing we have seen much of. However, things are starting to look a little better in the world and artists are planning on hitting the road soon. We have seen a couple of concerts come to the area over the past couple of months, and now it's time to get ready for another...but this isn't any concert, it's a massive three day music festival with an incredible lineup.

You can kick off football season this year with live country music and televised college football this year in Paducah, Kentucky with the Touchdown and Tunes Tailgate Party. It's a three day event full of football, camping, food, drinks, entertainment, and of course, country music.

Touchdown and Tunes will be September 3-5 at Carson Park in Paducah. Music Festival passes and camping passes are currently available for purchase at the Touchdown and Tunes website with several different purchasing options. This might be a music festival that you're going to want to be a part of all three days because the lineup is a good one!

Perfoming at Touchdown and Tunes will be:

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Brantley Gilbert

Chris Young

Ashley McBryde

Lauren Alaina

Craig Morgan

Michael Ray

Parker McCollum

Eric Paslay

Larry Fleet

Kameron Marlowe

The Steel Woods

Walker Montgomery

Elvie Shane

and Sixfourty1

I told you that it was a pretty good lineup, right?! Again, you can purchase your tickets for Touchdown and Tunes by clicking here. You can also tune in to the Q Crew Morning Show with Ryan and Leslie all week long for your chance to win tickets.

