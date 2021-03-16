Vote For The Best High School Gym In Indiana

There are 68 high school gyms in Indiana that are up for the Best High School Gym in Indiana, and several of them are here in Southern Indiana.

The month of March is when everyone goes crazy over the game of basketball. This year, Indiana is getting all of the spot light with the NCAA College Basketball Tournament. Unlike years past where the games are in several different cities and states, every single game in the tournament will be taking place in Indiana this year. That's huge for the state!

It's kind of fitting that the tournament is here in Indiana because Indiana is known for its great basketball history. Not only that, but did you know that Indiana is home to 11 of the 12 largest gyms in America. These gyms are home to some of the rowdiest and best crowds for high school basketball.

Visit Indiana is currently holding a contest where they want to find the best high school gym in the state. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame curated a list of 68 gyms to include for the voting. Of these 68 gyms, several of them are located in the Tri-State area. Gyms nominated in our area are:

Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium - Southridge High School

The Hatchet House - Washington High School

Jack Butcher Sports Arena - Loogootee High School

Evansville Mater Dei High School Gym

Boonville Gym - Boonville High School

Jasper High School Gymnasium

Barr-Reeve High School Gym

Bryan Taylor Arena - Tell City High School

I know who I am voting for. My high school alma-mater is on this list, so I have to support Boonville High School. Even if your high school isn't on the list, it would be worth voting for at least one of our local high school gyms to take home this honor.

Voting is underway right now. You can vote once a day now through April 1st. There is a leader board showing the Top 25 that's updated periodically. Winners will be announced before the NCAA Championship. So, are you ready to vote for your favorite gym in the state? You can do so by clicking here.

