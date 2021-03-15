10 Things To Do On A Rainy Weekend In The Tri-State

You can expect to see a lot of rain this weekend, but that shouldn't stop you from having fun!

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, the Tri-State is under a a Flood Watch through Saturday afternoon. Some areas of the Tri-State has the potential to get around 3 inches of rain this weekend. This rain and will continue off and on through Sunday night into Monday morning.

After several nice days in the area, that's kind of a bummer. Many were probably hoping to take advantage of this nicer weather this weekend and do some fun things with friends and family. While you might not be able to do a whole lot outside this weekend without getting wet, that doesn't mean that you still can't have some fun in the Tri-State.

Even under the current COVID guidelines, there are plenty of things that can keep you entertained in the Tri-State that are indoors. These things range from things that would be fun for date night or even for the whole family. Of course, you will want to make sure that you are aware of each place's COVID protocols before visiting.

That being said, here are 10 things you can do in the Evansville area on a rainy weekend to keep you entertained. I'm sure that there are more things that would be perfect to include on this list, and if you think you have one to add to it, by all means, send me an email at travis@wkdq.com and I will gladly add it to the list of things to do.

10 Things To Do On A Rainy Day In The Evansville Area

