There’s A Company That Wants To Pay You $1,000 To Play Cornhole

You mean to tell me that someone wants to pay me to just play cornhole? Where do I sign up?!

The weather is getting nicer, which means it's about time to dust off the ole' cornhole boards and play America's new favorite pastime. I can't tell you how many times my friends and I bust out the boards and play throughout the year. This game has gotten so popular that there are professional cornhole games aired on ESPN. It gives me hope that one day I can be a professional athlete. Can you call pro cornhole players athletes? Either way, I'm going on record by saying that if curling can be an Olympic sport, so can cornhole. Let's make that happen.

While very few cornhole players get paid a good chunk of change to play the game for a living, that doesn't mean that you can't get paid to play cornhole. One company is actually giving you the chance to do just that. The TruGreen lawn care company wants to pay you $1,000 to go outside and play cornhole. Talk about easy money, right?

TruGreen is looking for someone who is "willing to play cornhole and tell us about how you are using it to stay connected while staying safe." You'll need to use your own cornhole equipment for this, as they won't be providing you with equipment…but you could always borrow some from a friend.

According to the application page, here's what you'll be tasked with if chosen. You'll have to play cornhole on at least five separate days. They say that you’ll receive a separate worksheet to complete for each round of cornhole you play to document your experience. For a thousand bucks, I'd do that in a heartbeat!

If you're interested, you can apply online by clicking here. The applications are due by April 2nd.

