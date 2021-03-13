These are the Top 10 Rides at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari: IMO

As we get closer to the opening date for Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, I thought I would share my top ten favorite rides. I also want to give you a chance to vote on your favorites. I'm willing to bet that our lists will be different. You'll notice some of the tamer rides are on my list. I'm one part daredevil and 3 parts scaredy cat!

Saturday, May 15, 2021 is the opening day for Holiday World. If you are a Season Passholder, you will get first dibs at the park the weekend of May 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale now HolidayWorld.com. Holiday World's COVID-19 policies have not been announced yet, but we do know that the the inLine Reservation System will not be in use this year.

“For 75 years, four generations of my family have grown this park with slightly differing visions, but always with the same goal: to give families a break from reality. We are eager to open our gates and welcome back our Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends events in 2021.” - Leah Koch, Director of Communications and Fourth Generation Owner

To meet the rising demand, Holiday World will be hiring 2,200 team members. Those interested can apply at HolidayWorld.com/jobs.

My Top 10 Favorite Holiday World Rides

Now it's your turn! Vote for your favorite rides.

