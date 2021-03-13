Cotton Candy Grapes Are Now Available in a Grape Juice And You Can Find it in Evansville

Every year when the weather gets warmer there's one type of grape that hits the shelves that people seem to go gaga over, the cotton candy grapes. I see why too, the packaging is usually pink so they stand out, and the name is super intriguing. I've picked up a bag before and they are definitely delicious, and now you can find them in grape juice form.

In case you haven't heard of them before, what exactly are cotton candy grapes? Well it's actually a hybrid grape to created to make the super sweet flavor that almost tastes like cotton candy. In an interview with NPR, Horticulturalist David Cain tells them how he and his team created the sweeter grape:

Cain and his team at International Fruit Genetics in Bakersfield, Calif., made the Cotton Candy grape by hybridizing two different grape species. So the designer fruit is actually a hybrid — like pluots, peacharines and cherums.

We've all heard of grape juice before, but typically grape juice is made with concord grapes. Now you can get a grape juice made with the cotton candy grapes, which I can imagine is an even sweeter grape juice experiences. Here's what Walmart.com says about the cotton candy grape juice:

Great Value Cotton Candy Grape Juice Cocktail is packed with sweet cotton candy grape flavor. This juice has no added sugar and gives you 100 percent of your recommended daily allowance of vitamin C in a single serving. Enjoy it on its own or mixed into spritzers or cocktails, either way, it's a wholesome and luscious beverage experience, and the generous 64-fluid ounce bottle provides plenty of juice to go around. Freeze in to refreshing popsicles that are perfect on a warm summer day. Enjoy the fruity intensity of Great Value Cotton Candy Grape Juice Cocktail.

I checked and it's available at most of the Walmarts in the tri-state, however it seems to sell out fast, only two had it in stock locally when I just checked (today March 9th) so if you want to find a bottle of this you'll need to check to make sure Walmart has it in stock, you can check here.