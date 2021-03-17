Trailer for New Hulu Documentary Will Hit Every 90’s Kid Right in the Feels [Watch]

I'm sure you've heard terms like "child of the 80's" or "90's kid" before - I even used it in the title of this article - but what does that really mean? Does that mean you were born in that decade, or maybe you grew up in that decade? I'm not 100% sure, but I am sure that I consider myself a 90's kid. See, I was born in 1975, so I'm definitely a child of the 80's, but some of my most important years and some of my life's biggest moments happened in the '90s. I may not have been a 'kid,' but I sure do love the 1990s - and the young actors and actresses from that decade will always hold a special place in my heart.

Think about this, shows like Saved By the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 pretty much mirrored my life. What I mean by that is when Brandon and Brenda were seniors at Beverly Hills High School, I was a senior in high school - when Zack and Kelly were getting ready for their prom, I was getting ready for my prom. How could shows like that NOT have a permanent (and fond) place in my memory banks?

A new documentary just released on Hulu (on March 12th), gives us an intimate look at some of those 80's and 90's teen stars, thanks to hundreds of hours of home video footage captured by Soleil Moon Frye. The Punky Brewster star was a teenager in the 90s and had her video camera rolling all the time. In Kid 90, she and her friends reunite and relive some of their fond memories - they also have a chance to reflect on and remember the friends they've lost over the years. Kid 90 includes home video footage of dozens of actors you'll recognize (even if you've since forgotten them), as well as current interviews with actors like Mark Paul-Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, David Arquette, and more.

I've watched the trailer several times already, and I think I just now realized why it hits me so hard in the feels. Sure, it's great to see those actors and those old clips again and to get a peek into their life off the screen, but it's more than that. Those old home videos and pictures could have been me with my friends and family. Seeing the fashion, the hair, the unmistakable look of a VHS recording transported me back to that time in my life and opened the flood gates of emotions and memories, both good and bad.

