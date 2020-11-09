You Can Spend The Night In An Enchanting Treehouse Village In Ohio

If you want to get away from the world and just relax, you might want to look into these tree houses nestled in the Ohio woods.

Located in Swanton, Ohio, you’ll find the unique Cannaley Treehouse Village. It is the largest public overnight treehouse site in the country. Treehouse Village includes tree-attached raised platforms for tent and hammock camping and separate treehouse structures complete with electricity, electric-heat/air conditioning and some composting toilets.

My family lives in Ohio and when we go visit, we usually stay with them. Next time, I think I might want to stay in one of these tree houses. The Treehouse Village is open year round, so you can soak in the scenery of each season. I imagine with the leaves changing colors now, the views are beautiful! Not to mention, you can escape all of the stresses going on in the world when you stay in one of these tree houses.

Treehouse Village also offers several programs to make you stay an experience. While there, you can schedule a tree climbing adventure, go hiking, kayaking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and more. To check out rates, availability, and more general information, you can click here.

You can see some photos of the tree houses below, but to take a deeper look inside each tree house, you can click here.