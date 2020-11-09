Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away over the weekend after a battle with pancreatic cancer. At 80 years old, Trebek continued his role of game show host up until October 29, just 10 days ahead of his passing. Because Jeopardy! films its shows in so far in advance, there’s still unaired episodes with Trebek behind the podium.

According to Sony Pictures Television, Trebek’s last episodes will air throughout November and December, with his final appearance landing on Christmas Day. That mean's we'll get to spend a little more time with the legendary TV figure, if only through our television screens.

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra released a statement honoring the late Trebek. “Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family. For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world,” he wrote. “He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives.”

When Trebek revealed his diagnosis to the public in 2019, he was adamant that his illness would not prevent him from working on the show. In fact, Trebek credited Jeopardy! with giving him an untapped source of strength. Speaking with The New York Times this summer, Trebek stated, “Oddly enough, when we started taping I suddenly started to regain my strength. It’s the strangest thing. It is some kind of an elixir.”

Sony has not announced any timeline for replacing Trebek as Jeopardy! host.