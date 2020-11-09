Evansville is Getting a Concrete Skatepark

Evansville is no stranger to skateparks, in fact Lamasco Skate Park has been around since I can remember. When I was in high school, I remember once I got my license I was constantly driving my brother and his friends around to different local skateparks so they could skate in a safe area free from traffic. Unfortunately over a decade later Lamasco Skate Park isn't quite what it used to be, and needs a lot of repairs. In comes the Evansville Parks and Recreation now bringing a new concrete skatepark to Evansville, Sunset Skatepark, and on November 14th you can have a say in what goes into Sunset Skatepark.

On November 14th at 1PM at the CK Newsome Center in downtown Evansville, Sunset Skatepark along with skatepark designers from Bloomington will be discussing what will go into the new skatepark, and they want input from the community. You can also take their design survey by clicking here, and help give them ideas that way as well.

Here's what the Sunset Skatepark Facebook page has to say about the new park:

Evansville, Indiana's current skatepark, Lamasco Skate Park is in disrepair and unable to be fixed. Pre-fab parks, like this one, were never meant to last more than a decade. Skateboarders, roller bladers, BMXers and more have been asking for a concrete park in Evansville for 10+ years. It’s long lasting, attractive, and holds up! After a few years of active advocacy and with the help of Evansville Parks & Recreation, we are now moving forward!

This will be an accessible, ALL-WHEEL park (everything from wheelchairs, skateboards, scooters, bikes, rollerskates, and rollerblades). We want to also emphasize public art throughout the park, all while keeping our beautiful riverfront attractive for everyone! Evansville is an amazing place to live and is worthy of a top-of-the-line park for our community and those that visit it! Keep an eye out for our next meeting to share what you’d like to see at the new Sunset Skatepark! Be sure to follow the Sunset Skatepark Facebook to stay up to date with everything going on as the skatepark is designed and built. I can't wait to see what they come up with, this will definitely be a great asset to our community.