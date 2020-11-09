Move Over PSL It’s Peppermint Mocha’s Time to Shine at Starbucks!

Starbucks is here to save us from the rest of 2020 with the release of holiday treats. Yes, it's time to set the pumpkin spice aside, and make some room for the superior Peppermint Mocha.

I said it. I know it's controversial, but these days I'm living on the edge LOL. I love pumpkin pie and pumpkin cakes, but as a coffee drink, it's a little too heavy for my taste. You might not have know this, but the Peppermint Mocha is actually one year older than the PSL.

Now, on to this season's cups. The theme is 'Carry the Merry'. In the year we've had, they want to remind us to enjoy all of those Little Moments. That reminds me of my favorite song lyric from Rob Thomas,

Our lives are made

In these small hours

These little wonders

These twists and turns of fate

Time falls away

But these small hours

These small hours still remain

"Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” Jeff Wilkson, Starbucks' creative director, said. "In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”