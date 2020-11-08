Boonville High School Announces Fan Capacity Plan for 2020-21 Winter Sports

With the conclusion of football season after the Pioneers lost their sectional matchup against Central on October 30th, the Boonville High School Athletic Department turned their attention to winter sports, specifically how many fans would be allowed inside the building to watch games.

Personally, I've been waiting to see what the plan was going to be as my son is a sophomore at BHS and plays on the basketball team. After seeing the EVSC and Henderson County limit fans to two per player, coach, and cheerleader, I thought Warrick County may follow suit, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to the plan, posted to the Boonville Athletics website on Thursday, BHS will allow 500 people in their main basketball stadium, with 300 tickets being made available for home team fans, and 200 tickets for the visitors. Tickets for each game, boys and girls JV and varsity, will only be available online with family members of players, coaches, and cheerleaders given first priority. A link to purchase tickets will be made available to the general public "a day or two in advance of the game."

Fan attendance at Freshmen boys and girls basketball will be more restricted as those games are played in the school's smaller, auxiliary gym where bleachers are only featured on one side limiting seating capacity. A total of 125 fans will be allowed at those games with 75 tickets being made available to home fans, and the remaining 50 allotted for the visitors.

Like JV and varsity basketball, wrestling will allow 500 fans as meets will take place in the main stadium. The Athletic Department website does not specify how those tickets will be split between home and visitors, however invitational tournaments featuring multiple teams will be given 80 tickets each, and teams will be limited to 20 wrestlers and 6 coaches each.

The only winter sport where fans will not be allowed will be swim meets. However, the school plans to stream all meets live through the IHSAA TV website.

As expected, masks must be worn by all fans throughout the duration of the game. The school will also not have it's usual student section. Any students interested in attending games must arrive with and sit with their families.

You can see the complete plan through the Boonville Athletics website. It appears this plan only applies to Boonville High School, and is not the policy for all the schools in the Warrick County School Corporation. As of this writing, the school corporation website has no winter sports plan posted. It's possible they are leaving the decision up to each individual school, however that it pure speculation on my part and has not been confirmed.

[Source: Boonville Athletics]

