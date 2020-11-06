Princeton School Bus Driver Unites Community with Sing-A-Long

If you live in Gibson County, you probably know Jon Jon Greene. She is a school bus driver with the North Gibson School Corporation In Princeton. Jon Jon is always sharing inspiring messages on social media. In real life, she's always there to lend a hand. This week, she shared a video of some people breaking out into an uplifting song in a mall. That inspired her to do the same thing in Princeton. So, Jon Jon hopped on Facebook live and invited the Princeton Community to gather around the courthouse to sing.

Bronda Simmons stepped up to lead everyone in 'How Great is Our God'.

Jon Jon is tired of seeing friendships end over politics. She just wants us to all come together, no matter who is in the White House.

Sometimes God Just Puts Things On Your Heart To Do And You...Just Do It.