Get a Free Tree in Princeton This Weekend for Chopping Down Your Bradford Pear

This Saturday you can add a new native tree to your yard, and you can even get it for free, if you takedown your Bradford Pear.

The Gibson Country Soil and Water Conservation District are giving out and selling native trees this weekend. You can pick one up at 229 S 2nd Ave in Princeton from 2-4PM. They're free if you have proof of you chopping down your Bradford Pear, or $7 if you want to buy one. Did you know the Bradford Pear is an invasive species? According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Bradford Pear is invasive and they urge Indiana residents to consider a native tree instead when looking to plant a tree.

The free native trees that will be available are Bur Oak, Crabapple, Dogwood, Hickory, Pecan, Redbud and Tulip Tree all 2' - 5' tall.

