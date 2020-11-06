These 13 Kitchen Mishaps Are Guaranteed to Make You Feel Better About Your Own Cooking Skills

Cooking can be a pleasant and fulfilling experience. Whether your following a recipe or making it up as you go along, the process of prepping the ingredients and putting them together to create a delicious meal is fun and rewarding if everything turns out like it's supposed to. But as we all know, sometimes it does not.

There's a saying you may be familiar with that goes, "the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry," which was adapted from a line in the 1785 poem "To a Mouse" by Scottish poet, Robert Burns that read, "The best laid schemes o’ Mice an’ Men, Gang aft agley." In layman's terms, it's basically saying no matter how well thought out your plans are, and no matter how prepared you are to execute them, something you didn't think of will happen that will throw the whole thing totally out of whack. It can happen in any situation, including the kitchen.

Even the best cooks among us don't nail a dish perfectly every single time. It's easy to get in a hurry and grab the wrong spice, or misread a recipe, or have a few things cooking at once and lose track of one of them. It happens. For example, early in our marriage, when my wife and I made the decision to start steering away from the boxed dinners, and work toward expanding our pallets and skills, I found a recipe for the crock pot that called for a clove of garlic. Up to that point I had used garlic powder and garlic salt, but never fresh garlic, and didn't know the difference between a clove and a bulb of garlic. So, I proceeded to toss the entire bulb into the crock pot, which was probably 10-15 cloves at least. I threw in the rest of the ingredients set the timer on the pot, and went on with my day. As you can imagine, it didn't take long for our entire house to reek of garlic as it cooked. Needless to say, that was a lesson I only had to learn once.

During Wednesday's show, we asked you to share your kitchen mishaps with our Q Crew Question on Facebook, and some of you made my garlic incident look like child's play. It's amazing someone didn't hurt in some cases. Take a look. Even if your skills in the kitchen aren't great, you can take comfort in knowing you're not alone.

