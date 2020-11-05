Newburgh Siblings Will Appear On ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep’

Fans of the hit game show "Supermarket Sweep" might recognize a couple of familiar faces appearing on the show soon.

You might remember watching the show in the early 90s, especially the iconic colorful sweaters worn by the contestants. For those who don't remember, or are too young to remember, “Supermarket Sweep,” is a game show that follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. It's very fast paced and not to mention exciting to watch.

Joining host Leslie Jones on an upcoming episode will be Carlee Sincavage and Casey Sincavage, both from Newburgh, Indiana. That's right, we are going to have some local celebrities on our hands! These siblings will be appearing as contestants on the revived game show. Will their knowledge and grocery shopping skills be enough to come out victorious? We will have to wait and see.

Their episode will air on Sunday, November 15th at 7 p.m. CST. Be sure to tune in and root on fellow Tri-Staters, Casey and Carlee, as they will compete to race against the clock for the chance to win $100,000 on primetime TV! If you're unable to tune in live, set your DVRs or you can always watch "Supermarket Sweep" the next day on Hulu.