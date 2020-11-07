Downtown Evansville Lights Up for Christmas: Full List of Events

It’s Holiday Open House Weekend in Downtown Evansville. Saturday, November 7, there will be a live unveiling of Santa’s Mailbox at 3:00 P.M. Children will be able write their letter to Santa and receive a FREE craft to take home! You can also watch it on the Downtown Evansville FB page.

New for this year, they will provide the stationary, envelopes and your own pencil to keep after you’ve written your letter. Shops will be open Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M. and Sunday, November 8 from Noon-4:00 P.M.

If you are terrible at gift wrapping like I am, or you always forget the tape, it's ok! The Stone Family Center for Health Sciences students from the University of Evansville Physician Assistant Program will wrap your gifts for free. Donations will be accepted to benefit their program. Many of our stores will also offer gift wrapping with purchase.

Downtown Evansville Holiday Events 2020