Gov Beshear Issues Recommendations for Red Zone Kentucky Counties

Governor Andy Beshear via Facebook

As of last Thursday, November 5, 2020, 80 out of Kentucky's 120 counties were in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19. A county 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents qualifies as a red zone. Governor Beshear has requested that Kentuckians take COVID-19 seriously, and to follow some updated recommendations for those 80 counties in the red zone. These guidelines should be followed beginning Monday, November 9 through Sunday, November 15, 2020.

The following are guidelines, and not being mandated at this time:

  • Employers allow employees to work from home when possible
  • Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually
  • Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup
  • Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

Some of the counties included are:

  • Henderson
  • Daviess
  • Union
  • Webster
  • Hancock
  • Hopkins
  • McLean

Governor Beshear will give another update this afternoon at 4:00P.M.
If you know of any large gatherings or businesses that are no complying to any guidelines or mandates, you can report them to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

