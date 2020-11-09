Gov Beshear Issues Recommendations for Red Zone Kentucky Counties

As of last Thursday, November 5, 2020, 80 out of Kentucky's 120 counties were in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19. A county 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents qualifies as a red zone. Governor Beshear has requested that Kentuckians take COVID-19 seriously, and to follow some updated recommendations for those 80 counties in the red zone. These guidelines should be followed beginning Monday, November 9 through Sunday, November 15, 2020.

The following are guidelines, and not being mandated at this time:

Employers allow employees to work from home when possible

Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup

Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10 steps to defeat COVID-19

Some of the counties included are:

Henderson

Daviess

Union

Webster

Hancock

Hopkins

McLean

Governor Beshear will give another update this afternoon at 4:00P.M.

If you know of any large gatherings or businesses that are no complying to any guidelines or mandates, you can report them to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.