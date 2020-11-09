West Side Nut Club Announces 2020 Half Pot Winner

Members of the West Side Nut Club held a press conference Monday afternoon at VFW Post 1114 to announce a winner has come forward for the 2020 half pot.

The winning ticket was announced on Saturday, October 10th during a live video stream on the Club's Facebook page. Despite the cancellation of this year's Fall Festival event on Franklin Street, the total surpassed last year's inaugural total reaching an incredible $1,391,375, nearly $200,000 more than 2019.

The winner was not present at the press conference, however their attorney, Max Fiester, spoke on their behalf. While he wasn't at liberty to reveal all the details, he did say the winner had chosen to remain anonymous, which is allowed under Indiana law. He went on to say they were from the area and planned to donate a portion of their $695,687.50 to local non-profits and organizations.

Also speaking on behalf of the Club was this year's Festival Chairman, Ed Dietz, who began the press conference and said the winning ticket was verified late last week, just days ahead of the deadline.

As they did last year, the Club will donate their half to local schools, non-profits, and other organizations.

The Club broadcast Monday's press conference on their Facebook page which you can watch in its entirety below.