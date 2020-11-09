How to Donate Your Deer to Indiana Families in Need at No Charge

If you're a hunter who has already bagged a deer or two with your bow or gun and don't need all that meat, but still enjoy the thrill of the hunt, consider donating your next kill to families who are struggling to put food on the table.

It goes without saying, but it doesn't hurt to be reminded, that food insecurity is a major issue here in the Tri-State. According to the Tri-State Food Bank website, "1 in 6 people in our Tri-State area is struggling with food insecurity." A statistic that is no doubt being further complicated by the absolute dumpster fire 2020 has been, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it's had on everything.

The Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program allows hunters like you to continue enjoying the sport you love while helping feed our neighbors in need. Donating is super easy, once you've made your kill, take it to one of the "87 meat processors statewide" the program has partnered with and tell them you'd like to donate it to the program. The processors will do their thing and turn the processed meat over to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry who will make sure it gets to those who need it at absolutely no charge to you.

To find out more about the program, including how to make a monetary donation, and how to receive meat if you or someone you know is in need, visit the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry website.

[Source: Hoosiers Helping the Hungry]

