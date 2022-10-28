If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.

A cowboy turned actor

Forrie J. Smith was born in Helena Montana on March 9th, 1959 growing up on his grandparent's ranch he began horseback riding at a young age. His roles in Hollywood have varied throughout his career from stuntman to actor. His acting career has been up and going since the 1980s and some of his roles are included in films such as Tombstone and Blind Justice and television shows such as his most recent portrayal of Lloyd Pierce in Yellowstone.

Indiana Champions Day

The 3rd annual Indiana Champions Day is taking place this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing & Casino. Come out to watch the state's best thoroughbred and quarter horses race toward the finish line with more than a million-dollar purse at stake. There will be a special appearance from Yellowstone actor, Forrie J. Smith Forrie will help present trophies to win racers and will be promoting his Oak & Eden Anthro Series whiskey.

There will be coffee infused with this select spirit to enjoy during this event as well. This cocktail will be $5 and proceeds will benefit Shriners Children's Hospitals. Added to that, there will be free cigars and drawings throughout the day giving Champions Day visitors a chance to win, $1,000 Megabets, event swag, and more.

Reservations to this event can be made by contacting Beth Litteral. At Phone #(317)421-8801 or email blitteral@caesars.com.

The cost of reservations is $75 per person.

Participants must be 18 or older to wager on horse racing at racetracks and 21 or older to gamble at casinos.

The first post of the day starts at noon.