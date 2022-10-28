Clorox Recalls 37 Million Products Sold In Illinois, Nationwide

This marks two days in a row that I've been tasked with telling you about a product recall that, surprisingly enough, does not involve something that you'd eat. Yesterday, it was the dozens of shampoos being recalled because of concerns about benzene being in them.

Today, we're looking at some of Illinois' and the entire country's favorite cleaning products, and a lot of them. Around 40 million total items are being recalled.

Getty Images

The Clorox Products Being Recalled Aren't Being Yanked For Containing The Usual Suspects Like E. coli, Salmonella, Or Listeria--But It Is Because Of Bacteria

According to a release from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), these recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

They go on to point out that this particular bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Pine Sol, Facebook

Here Are The Products To Check Your House For, And What To Do When You Find Them

The recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners in all sizes.

The recall does not include the original pine-scented Pine-Sol.

Click here to be taken to the Pine Sol recall website, where you'll get information on how to get your money back on any recalled product.

